We've been keeping an eye on the deals offered by membership programs at grocery stores to save you money on food and more.

We continue our 'Making the most of your membership' series, looking into Walmart+.

How Walmart's subscription service can save you money on groceries, gas, tires & more

Walmart is known to many for its low prices and large selection, but its subscription service, Walmart+, offers more savings on more items.

"It's really a plus for real," said Floyd Seegar Jr.

Floyd slipped into Walmart before heading into work, but you typically don't see him in stores.

"Ever since COVID really hit and you had to really go the other route, especially with the free delivery, it makes more sense," Floyd said.

Floyd has been getting groceries delivered to his door since becoming a Walmart+ member three years ago.

And it's not just your groceries you can get delivered to your door: it's your medicine too.

Livonia store manager Denise Ford tells me both grocery and pharmacy delivery services are same-day, oftentimes going from app to doorstep in a few hours.

"What are some other hidden gems of the membership people may not know about?" I asked Denise.

"The one thing I think people don't realize is you get a discount on pet services.

Yup: Walmart+ members get a free membership to Pawp, valued at $100/year, giving you access to 24/7 telehealth services from a vet.

Also, Burger King! You can get 25 percent off all digital orders and free Whopper every three months.

And how about travel? If you book your next vacation through Walmart+, you will get 2 percent Walmart cash back on flights and five percent for car rentals, hotels, and select activities.

And you can't forget about the 10 cents off each gallon at Exxon, Mobil and Walmart gas stations. You get free returns, free tire repairs, and a free Paramount+ membership.

"I didn't know all that," Floyd said. "See now that's extra, you know what I'm saying? The plus is plus-ing."

