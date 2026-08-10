Shopping for school supplies? Here's where you can find the biggest discounts

(WXYZ) — Kids are heading back to the classroom and if you've already received the school supply list, you know it keeps getting longer and longer.

I went out to save you money, comparing the price at four different stores in metro Detroit, as now is the time to stock up.

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In all, I checked six items for prices: Glue sticks, pencils, tissues, disinfectant wipes, headphones and erasers.

At Meijer, the total was $25.45.

Then, I repeated the process online at Walmart and Target, and though most people wouldn't expect it...Kroger. Here's what I found.

Meijer was the cheapest, and Kroger was only $1 more. Target is the most expensive at $27.95.

But here's what's most interesting, and I think parents will like this. Prices are down across the board from last year. For example, last year at Meijer, it was $28.26 for the same six items. This year, it's down anywhere from 6%-11%.

Also, for teachers, you can get 15% off all school supplies at Meijer. Just show your ID at the customer service desk.

Below are the different prices for each item.

