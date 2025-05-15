Smart Shopper: How buying directly from local farmers can help you save time & money on groceries

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the country continues to toy with tariffs, there is a way to buy directly from local farmers through community supported agriculture programs, saving you time and money.

It's planting season here in metro Detroit. Farmers and gardening enthusiasts are working to get their sprouted seedlings in the ground. It's a labor of love for husband and wife duo Mark and Alicia-Candi Fentress, knowing what this almost bare ground will become.

“Oh it’s beautiful, it’s almost like a food forest," Mark said.

The Fentress family owns and operates Corn Wine and Oil Farms, located behind Marygrove Schools in Detroit.

“We have children from Pre-K all the way to college they should be able to walk out of those doors and eat some fruit off of a tree," Alicia-Candi said.

Another goal is to teach people why they should be eating fresh and local foods.

“Everyone should be eating from their zip code. It’s cool to have something from Mexico every now and again but your body needs the antioxidants and everything that’s created where you live," Alicia-Candi said.

It's one of the main reasons CWO farms is apart of a community-supported agriculture program.

“Essentially what that looks like in most cases is now in the off season or early in the season you pay a lump sum and then you receive a box of produce every week," said Hailey Lamb

Lamb is with the Michigan Farmers Market Association, and tells me CSA's, or Community Supported Agriculture, will allow customers to pick what they want in their box, while others get the best of what each farmer has to offer.

"It saves money, saves time and it allows you to get fresh, locally grown, organically grown food," Hailey said.

The city commons CSA runs for 20 weeks, costing just over $700. If you receive a box bi-weekly, it will run you $390. Farmer Mark tells me each box can easily meet the produce needs for a family of five, and the savings come from avoiding shipping and storing costs.

“From the time we pick the produce to the time the customer gets it can be two days," Mark said.

Pick up season is between June and November, but now is the time to sign up. So if you would like to see what CSA program is near you, click here.

