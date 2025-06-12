Smart Shopper: How Meijer's mPerks program can save you money on your grocery bill

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you just walk inside of a Meijer grocery store and just start shopping, apparently you're doing it wrong.

"Before I arrive to the store I actually clip," said Showtime. “I am a creative designer, I am into reality TV and I’m a master gardener and I know how to save."

Showtime tells me the Meijer app helps her save on groceries and gas.

"Oh man, I think my last receipt I saved the last time I was here, I saved like maybe $76," Showtime said.

But if time is of the essence, and clipping coupons isn't going to cut it time-wise, Meijer workers can help you.

"I can take the item, scan it into my cart," said Matt Otlewski. "It says, hey, you have a 50-cent promo here."

Matt, a store manager, is showing me how to use 'Shop and Scan'. So while you're shopping, instead of just putting items in your cart, you scan them first, and any coupon available will automatically pop up. You;ll never miss a savings and you skip the line.

“So I would hit checkout right here, begin transfer, that means I would have to be up by the register then you’re going to scan this bar code and it would morph right to the register and at that time I would just pay and go," Matt showed me.

And the savings keep coming for the summer: Meijer is rolling back the price on more than 70 items that are essential to your summer barbecue.

You acquire 10 mPerks for every dollar you spend. Once you reach one thousand, or spend $100, you get a dollar off your total purchase. 10,000 mPerks points will get you a dollar off each gallon of gas.

I hope this segment helped you make the most of your mPerks memberships. Click here for information and a full list of the items that will be on sale this summer.