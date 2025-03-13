Smart Shopper: How you can plan healthy meals on a budget

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that a family of four spend about $240 a week on groceries, and that's on a thrifty budget.

However, with prices on the rise, even that can feel like a stretch. So, I challenged a family of four to spend less than $200 on food for a week.

Alison Henkin's credentials are as long as your grocery list. The mother of two is a registered nurse, a certified personal trainer, a nutritionist, health and wellness coach and the owner of Healthy Be Well.

"I love the idea of helping somebody from a preventative standpoint. I take care of sick people in the hospital all the time with preventable diseases," she said.

Your health journey starts in the kitchen.

"A lot of times, when groceries are expensive and people are trying to save money, they buy things that maybe have a longer shelf life and may not be as healthy. So I challenged you with a small budget to see if you could make that last for a week with healthy meals. How did you feel about that challenge, when I brought it up to you?" I asked.

"It was a little daunting," she said.

Daunting, but successful. Henkin planned a total of 81 meals with the cost coming in at $177.15. She even snuck in pizza on Friday, a family tradition.

Henkin also said she had some new items on her weekly menu.

"A chicken verde bowl, which is shredded chicken in the crock pot with rice black beans and corn, and then teriyaki salmon," she said.

There was also a veggie pasta bake that Henkin said is a pleaser for adults and kids alike.

If you want to shop healthy and on a budget, Henkin said the meals will change every week, but the principles will never change.

"I think building a meal by protein, vegetable, and carb are important," she said.

All three categories are filling, which negates the need to snack.

"If you’re going to plan anything, plan a dinner, and if you're planning a dinner, double it to make lunch,? Henkin said.

