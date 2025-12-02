Snowplow trucks worth $20,000 stolen from Troy shopping plaza ahead of storm

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two snowplow trucks were stolen from a Troy shopping plaza just hours before crews were scheduled to clear snow from the 25-acre parking lot, leaving a local business owner scrambling during the season's first major snowfall.

Jeff Smythe, owner of Cement-It, discovered his trucks missing when crews returned to the shopping plaza off John R Street and 14 Mile Road Saturday night. The trucks had been parked there in preparation for snow removal operations.

"Shock, utter disbelief," Smythe said.

Smythe believes the theft occurred around 9:30 p.m. when someone helped themselves to both vehicles, which had keys left inside so crews could quickly start and warm up the trucks for snow removal.

Security footage from a nearby business appears to have captured part of the theft.

"It shows a white (Chevy) Equinox backing up to my truck and then all of a sudden within a couple minutes, the two trucks pulled away and they headed southbound on John," Smythe said.

The stolen vehicles include a white 2005 GMC Sierra and a black 2002 Ford F-250, both equipped with snowplows. Smythe estimates the total loss at approximately $20,000.

The timing couldn't be worse, with more snow forecast and Smythe's business responsible for maintaining the large shopping plaza parking lot and also assisting family and community members in need.

"I just let my guard down. I wouldn't have thought that somebody was going to steal them," Smythe said.

Troy police are investigating the theft but have no immediate leads.

Meanwhile, Smythe says he went business to business searching for additional security footage that might help solve the case.

"Maybe somebody will see my trucks and maybe we can get a helping hand getting them back and I can continue helping the community and take care of this lot I'm supposed to take care of," Smythe said.

Smythe plans to add GPS trackers to his remaining trucks to prevent future thefts. Anyone who has seen the stolen trucks or has information about the theft is asked to contact Troy police.

