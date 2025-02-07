'So confident.' Lions fans who purchased Super Bowl tickets still heading to New Orleans

(WXYZ) — Super Bowl 59 is now nearly 48 hours away and fans are flocking to New Orleans for the big game. While the Detroit Lions will not be represented on the field, that doesn’t mean fans won't be representing the team throughout the city.

“I got my bibs on," said Lions superfan Ron "Crackman" Crachiola.

"His bar bibs, not his dress bibs," joked another superfan Megan Stefanski. "He had his dress bibs on last night.”

Stefanski got free tickets for the weekend as the Lions fan of the year. During the NFL honors, she was named NFL fan of the year, a journey that all started with her dad Yooperman, a dedicated Lions fan who passed away in 2019.

“It was a huge honor, I was the first woman winner and first unanimous winner,” Stefanski said. "He (Dad) is what made me a huge fan when I was a kid, taught me how to give back.”

Even for Lions fans who paid for tickets, many still made the trip.

“We were just so confident that they were at least gonna make it to the Super Bowl that we didn't want to take chances of not getting tickets,” said Rachel Reed of Bloomfield Hills, who bought her tickets shortly before the playoffs started. "My apologies to all of Detroit for jinxing the Lions.”

Sarah Yelncich booked her trip early, bringing her mom Christine Lorenc along.

“We booked it in October with full faith the Lions would go to the Super Bowl,” Yelencich said. "She (mom) is a die hard Lions fan, as am I, and there was no way on earth we were going to miss it.”

While these fans booked early to save money, those fans who bought the actual game tickets realized that would not end up being the case.

“The package was nonrefundable, but at the time we said 'you know what, even if the Lions don't make it,' and this is a direct quote, 'we can always sell our package for what we paid for it,'" Reed recounted. "Uh, no you can't.”

“Every Lions fan for the last 60 plus years said 'hey, when we go we're going' and I wanted to be the first to get a ticket, so I wouldn't pay astronomical prices,” said Lions fan Cody Davidson who lives in Texas. "Unfortunately, after these two teams were selected, the prices crashed 50%, so I ended up getting stuck.”

Now worth half of what they paid, these Detroit fans are choosing to make the most of what many consider a bucket list experience, all while still proudly repping, their Honolulu blue.

“At the end of the day Brett, like, it's all good," Reed said. "It’s gonna be a historic Super Bowl, New Orleans is super fun."

“It's very bittersweet, but just gotta stick with it," said Lions fan Paul Love, originally from Waterford but now lives in Las Vegas. "It's gonna make it even better when we host that Lombardi trophy.”

“Of course, I'm bummed. That will never go away, that sting will always be there," said Lions fan Danny Coleman of West Bloomfield. "But no complaints. It was a great season, looking forward to the next.”