‘So far it’s normal’: DTW passengers see smooth flights days after nationwide ground stop

DETROIT, Mich. — Passengers at DTW said their trips are back to normal Monday, days after a nationwide ground stop.

“I was happy we booked the extra insurance so I could get my money back,” said passenger Adam Zarba on Monday.

See the full story from Sara Molina in the video below

DTW passengers see normal flights days after nationwide ground stops

Zarba is one of many who told 7 News Detroit that the ground stop on Friday had them worried for their upcoming flights on Monday. Luckily, the stop was lifted in about four hours.

FAA officials said a telecommunications outage raised safety concerns, leading to the stop.

"What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system. Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data and they went down. And I shouldn't say they went down. They started to give us inconsistency in the data," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

It was lifted around 8:15 p.m Eastern time.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the public was never in danger, and that there was no evidence of a cyberattack or nefarious activity.

On Monday, travelers told 7 News Detroit they were not scared to fly. Still, some saw minor delays

“I got the alert this morning that I was delayed, and then like three minutes later, nope, you're back on track,” said passenger Nathan Blair. “So, I don't know if it's related to any of the other stuff.. but so far it’s normal.”

Duffy called on Congress to provide more funding to critical aviation equipment.

The top Democrats on two house committees involved with aviation are set to hear from members of the FAA and Transportation departments.