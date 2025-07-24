'So tragic': Family mourns father of 6 killed in Oakland County roadwork crash

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 43-year-old road commission worker was killed Wednesday when a driver crossed a median and struck him along with two colleagues who were making repairs on Orchard Lake Road.

Cedric Jones, a married father of six children, died at the scene of the crash near 10 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Jones had been working with the Road Commission for Oakland County for just over a year.

Two other road commission workers were seriously injured in the collision and remain hospitalized, according to officials.

"It was just so tragic the way it happened. We couldn't prepare for it," said Pastor Alvin Jackson, Jones' uncle.

Jackson, who serves as pastor at Wings of Love Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit where Jones was a minister, rushed to the scene after learning about the crash.

According to police, a silver Ford Escape traveling southbound crossed the median and hit the workers head-on. The crew was outside their truck on the northbound side repairing a drainage basin when the collision occurred shortly after 11 a.m.

"He was a hardworking young man. He loved his wife, he loved his children — one is about to go to college now. He would work hard to provide and make a living for his children," Jackson said.

Jones and his wife were both ministers at Wings of Love Missionary Baptist Church. He was also known for his powerful singing voice as part of the church's praise team.

"It was anointed, it was strong, it was powerful. He did that with a passion," Jackson said.

The Road Commission for Oakland County released a statement following the incident.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of one on our family members, and the injury of two others,” RCOC managing director Dennis Kolar said in a statement. “Right now, our top priority is supporting these employees’ families. We also are seeking to help our other staff, and we will have professionals on site tomorrow to assist anyone struggling with this situation."

“This devastating event is a stark reminder of the importance of work zone safety,” Kolar added. “Despite our crew taking every precaution to secure the area, there are still risks every single day on the job. Today is a heartbreaking day for the families of our co-workers and for the entire RCOC family.”

As the investigation into the crash continues, Farmington Hills police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

For Jones' family, faith is providing comfort during this difficult time.

"Death is not a period; death is just a comma because there is something, there is a continuation after this," Jackson said. "Right now, we just need the prayers to go up for him and his family."

