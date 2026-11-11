Horse owner responds after 2 horses board DDOT bus in Detroit, leaving passengers stunned

DETROIT, Mich. — It's a scene that has Detroiters doing a double take: Two horses boarding a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus, then walking back off. The video is real, city officials confirm, and the man behind the unusual stunt says it's not the first time his horses have made headlines.

Ellessia Drew was driving near 7 Mile and Strasburg Street last Saturday evening when she pulled out her phone and captured the unusual scene of two horses being led onto a DDOT bus.

"I was thinking, like, 'Oh my God, what about the people on the bus? What if the horse used the bathroom on the bus? Like, what's going on?'" Drew said.

You can watch the full video and Ruta Ulcinaite's report below:

'So we did, we walked on': Horse owner responds after two horses board DDOT bus in Detroit, leaving passengers stunned

It's a video that's left Detroiters stunned, but not completely shocked.

"You never know in Detroit," said Alan Houser, a Detroit resident. “You never know what you will see.”

So, why were two horses boarding a city bus?

Jordan Williams, co-founder of Urban City Cowboys, said he was in Detroit helping with a fundraiser and giving children horseback rides. Afterward, he spotted a DDOT bus approaching a stop and decided to take a quick video.

Ellessia Drew Horses on the DDOT bus

Williams said the bus stopped, and the driver was surprised to see the horse. The two spoke through the bus door before Williams decided to walk the horse onto the bus and back off.

Williams said he's actually brought his horses onto DDOT buses multiple times over the years.

"We've been on the Jefferson, we've been on the Chalmers, we've been on the Conners and now on the 7 Mile," Williams said with a laugh. “So we did, we walked on, and I must tell you the buses are a lot smaller than they used to be, or I may have been a little bigger.”

And going viral is nothing new for Williams. 7 News Detroit spoke with him about his work with horses 14 years ago, when he explained that he got involved after seeing youth programs and recreation centers close in the city.

Williams said his goal in drawing attention to the horses is to highlight Black cowboys and their presence in Detroit.

WXYZ Co-Founder of Urban City Cowboys, Jordan Williams

"It wasn't like I was tracking down the bus," Williams said. "The point is just to bring light to... like there are cowboys that look like us.”

But while the video may have entertained some viewers, DDOT says horses are not permitted on its buses. Service animals are allowed; however, they have to be legally certified and sit on the floor or the person's lap. Horses do not qualify under the policy.

DDOT released the following statement:

"DDOT is aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop. We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, service animals are allowed on buses. Service animals means any guide dog, signal dog, or other animal individually trained to work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. Service animals must be under control by the person with disabilities at all times, must not occupy a seat, and must either sit on the floor, or on the person's lap."

Williams says he hopes the city understands he was simply trying to have a little fun and highlight urban equestrians.

“I hope DDOT looks at it like a joke like everyone else, and hopefully they come out to a rodeo," Williams said.

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