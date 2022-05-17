Some Michigan drivers are still waiting for their $400 auto insurance refund check

(WXYZ) — Some Michigan drivers are frustrated because they still have not received their $400 auto insurance refund checks.

Insurance companies had until May 9 to distribute the money back to customers, but drivers like Jerry Majchszak say the check still hasn't come.

"It's frustrating. It's like they don't even care! But if I was late for a payment, boy they'd be on me about that," Majchszak said.

Jerry like some drivers in michigan still has not recieved his $400 dollar refund check from his insurance company

We first met jerry before the may 9th deadline....He was still waiting for his check.

For over a week Majchszak says he has been following up with his insurance company about the check.

"They gave me the runaround," he said.

But he continues to push for answers.

"They gave me no explanation. Didn't tell me if it was in the mail. They didn't tell me if it was cut," he said.

But sending out $3 billion in refunds to Michigan drivers is no easy task according to the director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Director Anita Fox admits that there are some drivers still experiencing delays, but that's because of either a wrong address, incorrect banking information, or they just did not notice it was deposited into their bank accounts.

"Anybody who has filed something with us we are tracking those down because they tend to be those kinds of problems," Fox said. "So coming to us if you can't resolve it with your company is the right thing to do."

But for Majchszak the frustration continues.

"When I do get the check, I am going to switch insurance companies."