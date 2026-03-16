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Some parts of the UP received 30 inches of snowfall so far from overnight storm

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Ryan Metzger
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Posted

(WXYZ) — Parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan continue to get hammered with snow after a blizzard overnight dumped up to 30 inches of snow.

The total is according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette, which shared the attached pictures with 7 News Detroit. The pictures show large drifts of snow, covering the windows at their facility. However, the office says snow totals are actually lower than expected due to a slight shift of the storm to the east.

In addition to the snow, which has not transitioned to lake effect snow, the storm brought reports of winds from 40 mph to 69 mph.

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