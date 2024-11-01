Some school bus routes paused due to driver shortage at Hartland Consolidated Schools

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $2,000 signing bonus and increased wages and benefits are just some of the ways Hartland Consolidated Schools is hoping to recruit more bus drivers to address a shortage.

Across the district, signs of a transportation crisis impacting kids are everywhere.

“I have one in elementary, one in junior high and one here at the high school,” Angela Gwilt said as she talked with me outside Hartland High School.

Gwilt learned the district has to cut five routes a week until a driver shortage ends.

The district implemented a seven-week pause for alternating routes as they’re now down to just eight drivers for 36 routes.



“It’s hard to get your kids to school when you work and have a million other places to go,” Gwilt said.

I visited the district’s offices to get more answers, but the superintendent declined to do an interview.

“My husband tried out for it and they didn’t accept him,” Shelly Johnson said. “He drove a bus for Walt Disney World for 10 years.”

We’ve learned some students have missed the first half hour of school

In a statement, the district says 200 to 250 students a week are affected, and they hope to fill eight vacancies. Currently, dispatchers, mechanics, maintenance staff and the transportation director are pitching in to help.

The district is interviewing candidates now to hopefully resolve the issue within weeks.

“They send out emails and there’s been signs,” Gwilt said. “I haven’t really seen much as far as them addressing it.”

The district says they’ll even accept drivers who can work once a week or partial days.

