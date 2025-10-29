South Korean fan travels 6,500 miles from Seoul to Detroit to watch Pistons play

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Pistons fan traveled more than 6,500 miles from Seoul, South Korea, to the Motor City just to see his favorite team play in person.

Tom Hur has been a Detroit Pistons fan since 2010, when his favorite player was traded to the team.

"Every one who knows me knows I am a die-hard Pistons fan," Hur said.

His fandom began when Tracy McGrady signed with the Pistons.

"My favorite player back then was Tracy McGrady and yeah, he's not exactly a Pistons legend but in 2010, he signed a one-year contract with the Pistons and I was like so my favorite player is signing with my favorite team at the time, so I was like this is going to be my team. So it all started from there," Hur said.

Hear more from Tom Hur below:

Viral Korean Detroit Pistons fan Tom Hur speaks about his trip to the city

This is not Hur's first time visiting Detroit. In 2023, he made his first trip to watch the Pistons play and fell in love with the city.

"I love everything. The people, the food, the culture, everything. The buildings, the architecture is really great. There are really nice spots to go," Hur said.

He stayed only three nights during his first visit but this time, he extended his stay.

"This time, I was determined to experience the whole city. That's why I came here for around two weeks," Hur said.

Video: Tom Hur meets Isaiah Stewart at Detroit Pistons game

Tom Hur meets Isaiah Stewart at Detroit Pistons game

Hur watched the Pistons play on Sunday for their season opener and said it was an unforgettable experience.

"The brand of the Pistons, the players, the staff, the city, I just love it all," Hur said.

He has stuck with the Pistons through their highs and lows and believes this year will be one of their best yet. He plans to attend Wednesday night's game.

"I am a very positive fan, if you would call it, so I think we have a chance to make it to the finals and possibly win it all," Hur said.

