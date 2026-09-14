South Lyon City Council to decide fate of Flock license plate reader cameras

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — South Lyon city leaders are set to decide whether to keep or cancel two controversial Flock license plate reader cameras installed in the city in May.

Watch Christiana's story in the video player below:

South Lyon debates Flock camera contract amid privacy concerns

The discussion is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, where South Lyon Police Chief Bonnie Unruh will present information to council members as they begin the conversation about renewing the current contract or canceling it, a step other Michigan communities have recently taken.

The Flock camera on 10 Mile, also known as East Lake Street, is one of two operating in the city.

Community members like Julielyn Gibbons have pushed back against the technology and plan to attend Monday's meeting.

WXYZ Julielyn Gibbons, lives near flock camera



"I feel like this is a real invasion of my privacy and everyone else's privacy," Gibbons said. "My concern is that there is not enough oversight and regulation of this technology to protect residents like me."

Neighbor Jacqualyn McLeod shares those concerns.

wxyz Jacqualyn McLeod lives near flock camera

"This is not the kinda community that I think we need cameras everywhere. To me it's they're just wanting to know more and more about us and it's like big brother," McLeod said.

Police Chief Unruh says the cameras help track missing people, wanted persons, and stolen vehicles or those with flagged plates entering the city. The technology also aids investigations. Most recently, police used the cameras to track down a hit-and-run driving suspect who originally denied being in the area. Advocates say the technology serves as a deterrent for crime.

The police department has a transparency website for the community.

South Lyon Council Member Alex Hansen says the issue has generated an unusual level of community response.

"In my over 5 years on council, I've heard from maybe a handful of residents typically. This issue has actually generated over 15 some direct emails to me in regards to the Flock contract," Hansen said.

Gibbons says she and others plan to make their position clear at Monday's meeting.

"Tonight we're asking city council to cancel the current flock contract, not to renew it when it comes up for renewal and put these guardrails in place before anything else happens," Gibbons said.

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