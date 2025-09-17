South Lyon Community Schools remain closed Wednesday for network interruption

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — South Lyon Community Schools will remain closed Wednesday for a third day for what is being called a network interruption.

The superintendent says there has been significant improvement since Sunday, but the system is still not restored to the level needed to safely open schools.

The superintendent released the following statement Tuesday night:

Good evening,



Unfortunately, SLCS will be closed tomorrow, September 17th, due to the network interruptions and phone systems being down. Our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore impacted systems. While there has been significant improvement, we cannot ensure our systems will be restored to the level of security and communication we need to safely open school. We will provide updates as they become available.



Steve Archibald

Additional details about the interruption have not yet been released. The district is not saying if student information was accessed.

