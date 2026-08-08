South Lyon Farmers & Artisans market shuts down due to construction project & declining attendance

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A big construction project is changing more than just traffic in South Lyon; now a popular tradition is shutting down months early.

The South Lyon Farmers & Artisans market was supposed to run through October. Organizers say they had to make the tough decision to pivot; they say the cones were just part of the problem.

Watch Christiana Ford's report below

South Lyon construction project shuts down Farmers & Artisans market

Amelia Jurus' love for baking started in the kitchen with her Grandma.

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“I have cakescicles, cake pops," Jurus said. “This I kinda decided to take my business plan and do something with it."

She turned that passion into Support Cakes LLC, and signed up as a vendor for the South Lyon Farmers & Artisans market.

“I’ve grown up coming to this market and it’s always been a lot of fun I love farmers markets it’s just so nice to see people and like all the independent businesses," Jurus said.

On Thursday, Jurus learned the treats she made for Saturday's market will have to be sold somewhere else after the decision was made to end the season early.

"I am very sad just because I was so excited," Jurus said.

Kim Rivera, South Lyon's Economic Director and DDA Director, said it wasn't an easy decision, but they sent a survey to vendors who decided it was time.

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“We just listened to what they had to say and it was a hard decision," Rivera said.

Rivera said the ongoing Pontiac Trail construction project, declining vendor and customer attendance were hard to contend with. We first reported in June that the South Lyon Farmers and Artisans Market was navigating a challenging season as ongoing construction on Pontiac Trail has cut vendor numbers by 45 percent to 50 percent and reduced the number of patrons visiting the downtown market.

Watch our previous coverage

South Lyon farmers market stays resilient amid construction slowdown

“People weren’t coming and so we wanted the vendors to succeed and that’s really what it was about. It’s about economic vitality for them and for the downtown," Rivera said.

For vendor Kristen Johnson, owner of Kustom Treats by Kristen, it's a reality she saw first-hand, losing money from unsold goods.

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“It’s not something I can just take home and do something with. These are things I have to sell otherwise they get wasted," Johnson said.

Johnson is now pouring her energy into the self-service stand in front of her home.

She is hopeful for next market season. So is vendor Sue Rotay, the owner of Raad Wear. In the meantime, she plans to sell at South Lyon's Pumpkinfest this Fall.

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“It’s gonna be a new market and everyones gonna be back next year and it’s gonna be fantastic," Rotay said.

Vendors were given credits for next year, or refunds.