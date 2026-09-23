South Lyon Pumpkinfest returns this weekend for 42nd year

Downtown construction in South Lyon is forcing a change for one of the city's biggest fall traditions, but organizers say Pumpkinfest will go on.

Construction currently underway on Pontiac Trail thas pushed this year's event a few blocks away to Bartlett Elementary. Organizers say the new location still offers plenty of room for the festivities families have come to expect.

WXYZ Natalie Nasr

"This is a safe footprint that gives us a lot of space and a lot of opportunities for great entertainment," Natalie Nasr, Vice President of South Lyon LIVE! and Pumpkinfest of the South Lyon Area, said.

: South Lyon's Pumpkinfest moves after 42 years amid construction

Pumpkinfest has been a South Lyon tradition for 42 years. What started in 1984 created by the late Dean Sparks, has grown into a weekend where families come together and raise tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations.

South Lyon LIVE! Dean Sparks

"This is all about giving back to the community and giving opportunities for these core memories to be made," Nasr said.

Nasr says Sparks was a local barber with a passion for bringing the community together. His family plans to attend this weekend, where a tribute will honor his legacy and dedication.

Non-profit South Lyon LIVE! will host a concert series throughout the weekend in the Whipple parking lot. Organizers hire bands and set up a stage to raise money for nonprofits within the community.

This year's beneficiaries are South Lyon Area Youth Assistance and South Lyon Community Schools.

A toiletry collection drive will benefit South Lyon Area Youth Assistance.

Pumpkinfest has awarded $20,000-$30,000 annually going directly to non-profit or organizations, or charities.

South Lyon LIVE! has awarded $5,000-$8,000 annually.

The event will also feature vendor booths, bounce houses, a hot dog eating contest, and bingo with mimosas.

Despite the venue change, organizers say they are committed to keeping the tradition alive.

"We're just trying to do what we can and make sure that we all get to have Pumpkinfest because it's near and dear to all of our hearts and we're doing our best with what we've got," Chelsea Cain, organizer with South Lyon LIVE! said.

Residents say they are looking forward to the celebration regardless of the new location.

"I moved here in 2018 and been going to Pumpkinfest every year it's a great fall event lots of stuff to do," Bob Starr, a South Lyon resident, said. "I think the vibe will be the same even though it's a different venue," Starr said.

Fellow resident Jason Plaunt echoed that sentiment.

"It's fun activities for families, good concerts good activities, good food," Plaunt said.

And as for the pumpkins? Cain put it simply.

"It's pumpkinfest of course there's going to be pumpkins," Cain said.

For detailed schedule visit Pumpkinfest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

