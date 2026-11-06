Southfield man charged with sending explicit material to Birmingham teens

(WXYZ) —

A Southfield man has been charged with allegedly sending explicit material to teens and assaulting a police officer while being arrested.

Prosecutors say 43-year old Jernigan Patrick reportedly met a group of children in downtown Birmingham earlier this year and was added to their Snapchat group.

He allegedly sent one child a sexually explicit video and photograph of himself on October 19, and another explicit photograph of himself to the group on October 20. One of the children alerted a parent after becoming uncomfortable.

The four children were between the ages 13 and 14.

Patrick is charged with four counts of Distribution of Sexually Explicit Material to Children and one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Patrick defendant voluntarily went to the Birmingham Police Department on November 5 and allowed access to his phone.

Prosecutors say an investigator observed videos believed to contain child sexual abuse material. While being arrested, the defendant allegedly assaulted a Birmingham Police sergeant.

“It’s so important for parents to talk to their children and ensure they are comfortable speaking up when something feels wrong,” said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Predators are out there and, as parents, we can’t be with our kids all the time. We have to empower them to make good decisions. The young victim who came forward did the right thing to protect their friends and other potential victims.”

Distributing sexually explicit material to a minor is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count.

Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

A Southfield man has been charged after prosecutors say he sent explicit material to a group of teens and assaulted a police officer during his arrest.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Jernigan Patrick met a group of children in downtown Birmingham earlier this year and was added to their Snapchat group.

Patrick is charged with four counts of distribution of sexually explicit material to children and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

According to prosecutors, Patrick sent one child a sexually explicit video and photograph of himself on October 19, and another explicit photograph of himself to the group on October 20. One of the children alerted a parent after becoming uncomfortable.

The four children were between the ages of 13 and 14.

Prosecutors say Patrick voluntarily went to the Birmingham Police Department on November 5 and allowed access to his phone. An investigator observed videos believed to contain child sexual abuse material. While being arrested, Patrick allegedly assaulted a Birmingham police sergeant.

"It's so important for parents to talk to their children and ensure they are comfortable speaking up when something feels wrong," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "Predators are out there and, as parents, we can't be with our kids all the time. We have to empower them to make good decisions. The young victim who came forward did the right thing to protect their friends and other potential victims."

Distributing sexually explicit material to a minor is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count.

Resisting and obstructing a police officer is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

