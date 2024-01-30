Southfield office building floods, causing thousands in damages for small businesses

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tenants in Southfield are frustrated after a flooding incident at an office building owned by DHAL Real Estate.

The building houses multiple small businesses that were damaged with broken ceilings and flood waters after a pipe burst due to cold temperatures last Tuesday.

The office building located near W. Nine Mile Road and Greenfield Road, leases rooms to tenants. Many of the business specialize in beauty services. Last Tuesday evening, many tenants were with clients when they heard something that sounded like a waterfall.

Amyah Prett is a nail technician in the building who went to investigate the sound.

"I directed my client into our room. I said, 'Give me a second. I’m going to check,'" Prett said. "I opened up the men’s bathroom, the ceilings were caving in, water coming from the ceiling.”

Prett claims she ran back into the room and watched as a ceiling tile fell on her client, who left in a panic. As Prett tried to salvage some of her belongings, she was hit with a ceiling tile as well.

WXYZ Damage left behind due to flooding caused by a frozen pipe

“The ceiling in here collapsed on me and caused our TV to fall and pull out the wall," she said.

She went to receive care at a nearby hospital due to arm pain. Meanwhile, thousands of dollars of her equipment was ruined.

When Tynica Caldwell, owner of Unique Creative Designs, heard the flooding was happening by fellow tenants, she rushed to the building to salvage some of her belongings as well. She claims she was also hit over the head with a ceiling tile and later received care at a doctor's office, which notified her she had symptoms of a concussion.

"We all deserve some type of justice. This is not how this should be going," Caldwell said.

Both tenants claim the building has been riddled with problems — the elevators do not operate and there was no heat in the building except for hanging space heaters.

The building is owned and managed by DHAL Real Estate based out of Southfield. 7 Action News got in touch with a property manager who refused to state her name but did confirm the pipe burst due to cold weather.

She claimed tenants are being relocated to other properties owned and managed by the real estate company. Caldwell and Prett claim that is not the case.

WXYZ DHAL Real Estate owns and manages multiple buildings in the Southfield area

“They’re definitely not doing their jobs and mismanaging several properties," Caldwell said. “It’s just very inconveniencing, and they haven’t tried to assist us in relocating or any finances at all."

Thousands of dollars of equipment lost and a poor experience has both Caldwell and Prett looking for a new space to do business. Meanwhile both, are considering legal action for their injuries and alleged negligence.