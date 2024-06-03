Southfield police investigating pro-Palestinian graffiti spray-painted on law office of U-M Regent

SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — Southfield police responded to a 911 call early Monday morning after someone discovered the law offices of Goodman Acker had been vandalized.

It appears the spray-painted messages were targeting attorney Jordan Acker, who is a Regent for the University of Michigan.

"FREE PALESTINE," "DIVEST NOW," and "UM KILLS" were among the messages scrawled across the front of the building and the sidewalk on Ten Mile Road in Southfield. An obscenity directed at Acker was also included in the vandalism.

Three weeks ago, a man with his face covered was seen on surveillance video walking up to Acker's Oakland County home in the middle of the night and taping the demands of the UMich Gaza Solidarity Encampment to the front door.

That same early morning, pro-Palestinian protesters targeted the home of U-M Regent Sarah Hubbard, placing fake bloody corpses on her lawn.

At the time, a number of students and other pro-Palestinian supporters had set up an encampment on the U-M Diag in protest of what they said were the university's investment in companies with ties to Israel.

The TAHRIR Coalition took responsibility for what happened at the homes of Regents saying, "Our non-violent home visits of the publicly elected Regents aimed to deliver our demands for divestment directly to the Regents, to level with the University's continued complicity in the genocide."

U-M officials have said that their "endowment has no direct investment in any Israeli company. What we do have are funds that one of those companies may be part of a fund." The official added that "less than 1/10 of one percent of the endowment is invested indirectly in such companies."

