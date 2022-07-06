Southfield police: Woman injures landscaper with her vehicle

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bizarre and dangerous scene in Southfield sent a landscaper to the emergency room.

Tuesday morning around 10:45 a.m., police said a woman tried running the man over with her vehicle.

She now faces a charge of assault with intent to murder.

The landscaper, a 32-year-old man from Warren, is said to be in the hospital in stable condition.

Yossi Gottfried lives next to where the commotion took place.

“It was pretty scary to see that somebody would drive their vehicle up on the property next door and attack somebody, basically trying to run him over. He very well could have been killed," he said.

Southfield police said the woman, a Dearborn resident, chatted with the landscaper who was doing work on Hilton Street. She was getting a quote for service.

Gottfried recalled, “What I heard was that she was trying to get some information from landscaping crew. She got upset and the next thing she tried to do was just attack this crew.”

Police say the woman, 50, jumped the curb with her vehicle and tried running one of the workers over and ended up striking him, injuring him and damaging the side of the home.

“She was belligerent, out of control. The cops had to tackle her, they handcuffed her and put her in the back of the patrol car," Gottfried described. “(It's a) very quiet neighborhood, a lot of kids, a lot of families. So this is, obviously, very unfortunate. This is not something we ever see really so."

Police said the woman's actions appear to have been intentional, but the motive is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

