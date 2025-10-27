Southgate senior complex fire remains under investigation, residents recount heroic rescue efforts

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A devastating fire at the American House Senior Living Community in Southgate on Friday night left dozens of elderly residents without a home, but remarkably, everyone made it out alive thanks to the heroic efforts of first responders.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Friday when most residents were already in bed or asleep. The building now sits vacant and inaccessible, with all residents' belongings destroyed.

"And it was just miraculous that there was no loss of life, especially with the mobility issues these seniors had," Southgate Mayor Joseph Kuspa said.

Among those rescued was 80-year-old Joyce Richardson, who had recently moved into the complex. When she tried to escape through her door, she was met with thick smoke.

"So then I walked out and I tried to open the door, all I could see was smoke — I couldn't see anything else," Richardson said.

First responders used a ladder to help Richardson escape through her second-story window.

"It took two firemen to help me down," she said.

On Monday, Richardson attended an informational session at the American House Riverview location to learn about relocation options. She was wearing her nephew's clothing, having lost everything in the fire.

"Everything I owned — everything — that Rick brought in, it's gone," Richardson said.

Her nephew, Rick Richardson, expressed uncertainty about whether any possessions could be recovered.

"The building may never be safe to enter. Hopefully, she can retrieve some of her possessions," Rick Richardson said.

The mayor's own sister was among those who needed rescue, requiring first responders to carry her down two flights of stairs.

"She's bedridden, so there was no way for her to get out other than to be carried and she's very thankful for that and of course, the whole family is as well," Kuspa said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as crews work to determine if the building is salvageable. American House continues to relocate residents across their various facilities.

Despite losing their personal belongings, residents expressed gratitude for the quick response of first responders.

"It was remarkable. And all the residents seemed pretty calm and took it all in stride. I was very impressed," Rick Richardson said about rescue efforts.

How to Help

The city of Southgate has established ways for the community to support displaced residents. Donations can be made through a secure link managed by the city, or specific items that residents need can be donated.

For residents who lost personal documents like licenses, the city of Southgate is also hosting a resource fair at the Southgate Senior Center located at 14700 Reaume Parkway, Southgate, MI 48195.

The resouece fair will take place this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and county and state officials will be available to help residents retrieve important documentation, along with city leaders and American House representatives who can assist with relocation services and permanent housing.

