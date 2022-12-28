Southwest Airlines flight cancellations cause major challenges for travelers

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southwest passengers have spent days navigating delays and looking for their luggage.

Among those affected — Lashar Love who is fed up dealing with the airline’s baggage.

Love was visiting family here in metro Detroit from Los Angeles when her plane got delayed for a couple days.

Long faces seen throughout the airport.

From ticket counters to baggage check.

Troy and Corrine Trimbach got delayed for two days as well while attempting to return home from a family gathering in Albuquerque.

ABC News reported 2500 flights in the U.S. were pulled from arrival and departure boards. The website Flightaware says 91% of all cancelled flights in the U.S. today are with Southwest Airlines.

The airline pledging to be back on track before next week and to upgrade their systems after this major winter storm…

“I’ve been traveling for two days. Came here for the holidays for family. The delay is such an inconvenience because I need to get back to Los Angeles. My options are looking like I’m going to have to drive to Chicago. I’ve checked Southwest and no other airlines have anything available. It’s looking really rough for me,” said Lashar Love who is stranded at Detroit Metro Airport.

The federal government is investigating these cancellations. So far, the airport is not saying exactly how many flights at DTW are impacted.