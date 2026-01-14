Southwest Detroit group feeds neighbors as demand surges amid rising grocery costs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In southwest Detroit, a community organization is working to ensure no one goes hungry as demand for food assistance continues to climb.

The nonprofit Detroiters Helping Each Other held several food giveaways this week, responding to what organizers describe as rising demand driven by high grocery costs and fears surrounding immigration enforcement.

Cars lined the southwest Detroit neighborhood as families sought help putting food on the table.

"It's a blessing. I'm a mom to seven, so this helps tremendously, like a lot," Angela Angeles said.

Since 2013, founder Jessica Ramirez and volunteers with Detroiters Helping Each Other have supported their community with free everyday items including groceries.

"We just like caring. We're just everyday individuals who know the life of struggle and want to give back the best way we can," Ramirez said.

The effort is made possible through donations and partnerships with organizations like Metro Food Rescue.

"Detroiters Helping Each Other is one of 150 organizations we delivered food to in 2025, and because of them and all our partners, over 150,000 of our neighbors eat better because of it," said Chad Techner, the founder and CEO of Metro Food Rescue.

The group has been particularly busy with their drive-up food giveaways recently.

"June 2025, we were doing maybe one truck a week. Now, we're doing up to seven trucks a week," Ramirez said.

In the last six months of 2025, the group distributed more than 670,000 pounds of food to families.

Ramirez says the additional need is partially driven by costs at stores.

"Produce in general is just as expensive as a pack of meat these days," Ramirez said. "And you've got to choose a bag of oranges or a pack of meat to feed your family dinner."

She also notes that concerns over immigration enforcement once caused the number of people seeking help to decline, but that trend is now reversing.

"They're too scared to get in their vehicles and go drive because they don't know if they're going to get pulled over," Ramirez said. "But now, people are being transported and picking up and delivering for them."

For those in need, the free resources provide significant relief.

"A pack of strawberries is $4.99 each. Here, I can get like six packs. It saves a lot," Angeles said.

Despite the rising numbers, Ramirez says her group will continue doing what they can to lift up their neighbors.

"If you need help, reach out because closed mouths don't get fed," Ramirez said.

