DETROIT (WXYZ) — Southwest Detroit is getting its first access point to the Rouge River with a new kayak launch and observation deck at Fort Street Bridge Park, marking a major milestone for the 29-mile river water trail project.

Friends of the Rouge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to river restoration since 1986, broke ground Friday on the second and final phase of the Fort Street Bridge Park project. The development will establish Detroit's only access point to the historic Rouge River, which flows into the Detroit River.

"This is so exciting. This is a dream come true," said Sally Petrella, watershed ecologist for Friends of the Rouge.

Petrella has spent 25 years working on the development of the Rouge River Water Trail. The project aims to change public perception of the waterway as environmental improvements have made it suitable for recreation.

"To embrace the Rouge as it's gotten clean enough to support paddling and to try to change people's perception of this dirty river as the valuable resource that it is, a place we can go out and recreate," Petrella said.

The new phase will feature a kayak launch and observation deck that connects to the existing plaza, commemorating the 1932 Ford Hunger March. Currently, the area primarily serves as a backdrop for vehicle traffic along the busy corridor.

Calvin Pearson, who has lived near the Rouge River for 25 years, said the Fort Street Bridge project represents the best development for this section of the river.

"Just seeing what they did already looks like a totally different place," Pearson said.

Pearson expressed excitement about trying kayaking for the first time and having better fishing access once the project is complete.

"I've never been in a kayak before, so it's gonna be an experience to start with, and the fishing part, I'll be glad to get down here and fish," Pearson said.

The Gilbert Family Foundation serves as a main contributor to the park's second phase. Project renderings show how the existing plaza will integrate with the new construction to create a cohesive recreational space.

Herman Jenkins, trails manager for Friends of the Rouge and former strategic planner for the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park, emphasized the significance of bringing this type of development to southwest Detroit.

"It's a community that's often last on the list," Jenkins said.

Jenkins has witnessed the disparities between different areas of Detroit throughout his career and sees this project as particularly meaningful for the District 6 community.

"So to be able to establish a space like this here in southwest Detroit in the heart of District 6, it truly is a special moment," Jenkins said.

The project aims to provide southwest Detroit residents with recreational opportunities in their own neighborhood.

"It really does create spaces for respite, gatherings, and allow people to enjoy themselves and the community in their own backyard," Jenkins said.

