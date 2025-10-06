Southwest Detroit truck traffic restrictions begin with noticeable impact on first day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — New truck traffic restrictions took effect in southwest Detroit, aimed at reducing noise and air pollution while improving traffic flow in residential neighborhoods.

The regulations, which began enforcement, are designed to help prepare the area for the upcoming opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge by limiting where commercial trucks can travel through local streets.

Truck traffic restrictions start today in southwest Detroit

Residents say they've already noticed a difference in their daily lives.

"I didn't even know what day of the week it was because I was like oh, it is kind of quiet," said Alicia Lopez, a southwest Detroit resident.

Rebecca Irby, another resident, credited enforcement efforts for the early success.

"I think the enforcement. It seem like the trucks got the message," Irby said.

New signs posted by the city show where trucks can and cannot cut through neighborhoods. The restrictions prohibit or limit truck traffic along key corridors like Livernois between Vernor and the I-75 Service Drive.

Irby, who has lived on Clark Street for two years and was walking her dog Max in Clark Park, said the restrictions were much needed.

"We hope that it continues, but it's really incredible. I love seeing when community gets involved and people come together and what it truly can do for the community," Irby said.

However, some truck drivers appeared to still be using restricted routes. During observations on Vernor and Clark streets, several trucks were seen on roads like Clark Street, where Mayburry Elementary is located, despite no-truck signage.

Detroit police are expected to enforce the new restrictions.

Lopez said the truck traffic before the restrictions was disruptive to daily life.

"It's noisy, but it's not just noisy — it's disturbing," Lopez said.

Despite the restrictions being in effect for only one day, Lopez noticed an immediate improvement.

"It's a lot quieter for sure," Lopez said.

The changes have also made residents feel safer. Frank Slat, who has lived in southwest Detroit for over 30 years, said the new truck traffic restrictions bring him peace of mind.

"I do feel safer, I'll tell you that. And hopefully, it continues to be like that," Slat said.

"I know it's the first day, but I am very excited to see things progress," Irby added.

