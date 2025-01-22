Watch Now
Space heaters can be a danger if not used properly; here are some safety tips

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Space heaters and other secondary heat sources account for over 50% of fires between the colder months of November and February.

Westland Fire Chief Darrell Stamper told me while there is a poor stigma around space heaters and their risks, they are only dangerous if they are not used properly.

Here is what to do if you plan to use a space heater as a secondary source of heat:

  1. Keep anything combustible or flammable at least 3 feet away including mattresses, blankets, pillows and curtains
  2. Make sure it's plugged in directly to the wall, not a surge protector or extension cord
  3. Purchase a space heater with auto shut off in case it is knocked over
  4. Make sure it's out of the normal walking path
  5. Shut off or unplug the space heater if you are leaving the home
