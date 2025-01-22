Space heaters can be a danger if not used properly; here are some safety tips

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Space heaters and other secondary heat sources account for over 50% of fires between the colder months of November and February.
Westland Fire Chief Darrell Stamper told me while there is a poor stigma around space heaters and their risks, they are only dangerous if they are not used properly.
Here is what to do if you plan to use a space heater as a secondary source of heat:
- Keep anything combustible or flammable at least 3 feet away including mattresses, blankets, pillows and curtains
- Make sure it's plugged in directly to the wall, not a surge protector or extension cord
- Purchase a space heater with auto shut off in case it is knocked over
- Make sure it's out of the normal walking path
- Shut off or unplug the space heater if you are leaving the home