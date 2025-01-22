Space heaters can be a danger if not used properly; here are some safety tips

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Space heaters and other secondary heat sources account for over 50% of fires between the colder months of November and February.

Westland Fire Chief Darrell Stamper told me while there is a poor stigma around space heaters and their risks, they are only dangerous if they are not used properly.

Here is what to do if you plan to use a space heater as a secondary source of heat:

