Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio responds to ESPN report about sex abuse at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Mark Dantonio has addresses a report by ESPN's Outside the Lines that said MSU has mishandled reports of sexual abuse and assault.

The report included allegations against Dantonio's football program.

In a Friday night news conference, Dantonio said:

During this extremely difficult and challenging time for our community, I would first like to express our deepest sympathies, and my deepest sympathies to the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse. It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear their stories and the pain and suffering they went through and we are only in the beginning of the stages of the healing process for the community and, even more importantly, for the survivors and their families.

I have received many questions and inquiries about today’s reports. I’m here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Every incident reported in that article was documented either by the police or by the Michigan State Title IX office. I’ve always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with the cases of sexual assault.

We have always had high standards in this program and that will never change. The values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced.

We also always tackled problems here head on and dealt with issues. When we find out about the problems, it has come from the police or the university authorities. I can assure you, as in last year’s incidents, I also, immediately, reported them to the proper authorities.