Spartan head coach Tom Izzo responds to ESPN report about sex abuse at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo has responded to an ESPN Outside the Lines report about sex abuse at the school.

Izzo spoke after his team's game against Wisconsin. The Outside the Lines report includes allegations against his program.

Izzo did not address the specific allegation, saying in a statement:

First of all, I want to thank our students, I though the teal shirts was awesome. And I thought the way the crowd responded to our team was special. But honoring our survivors was really neat that our students did it. It’s still our top priority in our healing process is our courageous survivors and as a campus community, we do need to come together As Spartans to be a part of that healing process and that’s going to fall on all of us. As far as our reports today, we will cooperate with any investigation, going forward, as we have always done and that’s about all I have to say about it.

Izzo said right now, he is concentrating on doing his job as the school's head basketball coach and that he will work to support the healing in the university in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal.

He also said he would not be retiring.