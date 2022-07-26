Special car gifted to son of fallen Detroit police Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The son of fallen Detroit Police Department Officer Loren Courts has been given the keys to a very special car donated by a local dealership.

Courts’ family, wife and kids called him their Batman. His son now has his own "Batmobile."

“Thank you. It’s amazing,” 15-year-old Darian Courts said.

Loren Courts was killed in the line of duty on July 6 after responding to a call of shots fired. The gunman ambushed and killed him, investigators said. Other responding officers killed the gunman.

Loren Courts was saving up money to buy a car for his son, who will turn 16 later this year.

“This is just an amazing day for the Courts family out of tremendous sadness. Our heart breaks for you every day. We love you,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

Love is coming in the forms of taxes and car insurance covered by police officers and their friends in the Warthogs and Hired Guns motorcycle clubs.

The Chevrolet Malibu was donated by the Feldman car dealership in Woodhaven.

Speaking for the family was Larry Courts, Loren’s father and a retired Detroit police officer.

“He chose me as his hero. I don’t know why he did that. But I will be forever grateful for the outpouring of love and respect for him. It keeps coming. It’s overwhelming at times,” Larry Courts said.

Darian Courts picked out the car himself last week.

“My dad had the same type of car, and I thought it would be nice to have,” he said.

Darian Courts won’t be on the open road until he turns 16 in December.