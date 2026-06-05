Spirit of Detroit wears orange jersey for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Spirit of Detroit was unveiled wearing an orange jersey on Friday as the city recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The city's Well-Being ERG group kicked off the day ahead of community activities and a resource fair in Spirit Plaza, which includes “Stop the Bleed” trauma training, CPR training, grief support, gun lock giveaways and more.

On Saturday, the community will gather for the 19th Annual Silence the Violence March hosted by the Church of the Messiah at 231 E. Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

The march kicks off at 10 a.m. and organizers say they are expecting around 1,000 community members to attend.

The work to end gun violence comes amid a growing concern over teen takeovers in the city. The large group events have led to fights and arrests.

In February, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced the creation of the Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety.

Mayor Mary Sheffield says the new office will serve as a hub for violence intervention programs, crime prevention efforts and survivor advocacy.