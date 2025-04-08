Sports equipment among industries that could see rise in prices due to new tariffs

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the U.S. begins implementing tariffs on a slew of countries, American shoppers could begin to see prices rising.

Like many sports, hockey equipment is often made overseas, and the already expensive sport could soon become even more expensive.

Inside Troy’s Buffalo Wild Wings Arena, B&R Sports has been selling hockey equipment for over 20 years, helping players young and old suit up for the game.

Sales manager Jason Messar says on average, it would cost about $400 to $500 for a new player to buy all the equipment needed to get on the ice. Given that cost, they do what they can to keep prices for parents down. But they sell many major brand names that import equipment from around the world.

“Pretty much everything is coming from outside the U.S., made in China, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico,” Messer said.

After President Donald Trump announced major tariffs on many of those countries, suppliers have already told B&R to expect prices to rise 4% to 8%.

“It would hurt," Messer said of the price increase. "But again, there are ways we would hopefully be able to figure it out.”

Messer says customers likely won’t see the price tag change until June or July and it’s the companies, not B&R, who decide that figure.

“We would have to pass on whatever the companies' minimum advertised pricing is going to be," Messer said. "If they do it to 8% or 10%, we would have to do that.”

“It will affect the young kids' parents who can't afford it,” said Ted Colby, who has a grandson playing hockey.

Colby says he and his son both chip in, so his grandson can play at the highest level, but even with higher prices, he’s not against tariffs.

"I don't mind it," Colby said. "If tariffs are going to make things better in the United States, so be it.”

Todd Fleury has a 5-year-old daughter who plays goalie but is also in support.

“I think it is a positive thing if countries actually come back and say let's lower our tariffs for you then yeah, let's lower our tariffs,” Fleury said. "You already pay a ton for playing hockey. You’re going to pay a ton for any sport, travel or anything, so you just have to expect it.”

With so much uncertainty on how much these new tariffs will eventually cost consumers, stores are reminding customers that it doesn’t impact what’s already on the shelves.

“If you need stuff, I'd probably do it sooner than later because we don't know what the future holds unfortunately,” Messer said.

