Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: A conversation with Hudson-Webber Foundation leader Melanca Clark

Spotlight on Hudson-Webber Foundation President & CEO Melanca Clark
Screenshot 2023-09-15 at 3.42.31 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Melanca Clark, Hudson-Webber Foundation
Screenshot 2023-09-15 at 3.42.31 PM.png
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 16:21:02-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 17, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth conversation with Hudson-Webber Foundation President & CEO Melanca Clark. What impact is her organization having on metro Detroit and what's next for her career?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!