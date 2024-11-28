Spotlighting the Heroes of the Detroit Fire Department

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Every day, Detroit firefighters put their lives on the line, positively impacting the community and touching the hearts of those they save.

WXYZ

“It's personal when we come and see you,” said firefighter William Belser. “It’s personal that we leave you in a better situation than we first encountered you.”

WXYZ

The challenges of this profession are significant, with firefighter Brian Davidson sharing, “There are things we deal with on this job that we can't bring home and don’t discuss with our family members.”

WXYZ

Commissioner Chuck Simms emphasizes their commitment: “They come to work and put themselves in danger to save others, and that’s what the fire department is all about.”

WXYZ

When a call comes in, the Detroit Fire Department wastes no time getting to the scene. Recently, members of the 8th Battalion were honored for their bravery and dedication to the people of Detroit. In 2024, they were recognized on four different occasions for the lives they saved during various emergency calls.

“They don’t look for any accolades or recognition, but we like them to know how much they are appreciated,” Commissioner Simms noted.

One standout moment was on June 24th, when firefighter Brian Davidson entered a burning house and rescued an 85-year-old man trapped inside.

Today, he was honored for his quick actions.

“A lot of these runs play a tremendous role in our mental and physical health,” Davidson said, “so it’s good to have this type of camaraderie and love that we have in here.”

WXYZ

Chief Carl Billings from the 8th Battalion added, “They might have a citation for this incident, but the other 500 people’s lives that they’ve changed—that’s just a regular day.”

The firefighters operate as one big family, often spending time away from their own loved ones.

Take 20-year-old Carter Kovarik, who joined the department at 18, eager to make a difference.

WXYZ

“I just like making a difference in the community, especially with the little kids,” he shared. “I can connect with them, especially people around my age, and help them out.”

This Thanksgiving, the firefighter's express gratitude not only for the community they protect but also for one another.

William Belser reflected, “We truly care. I want to say the whole department; you don’t have many guys that are about themselves.”

