DETROIT (WXYZ) — Spring break is here for many, and if you are the one in charge of planning the fun, you might be wondering where to start. Whether you want to stay close to home or hit the road for a quick getaway, there is no shortage of ways to make the most of your time.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Spring break travel guide: The best Michigan destinations for families to visit

"Spring break is a popular time for people to reconnect and get together with family and friends to explore and have some fun together," Nick Nerbonne, media and digital director for Travel Michigan, said.

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If you love metro Detroit, there are all kinds of fun things you can do right at home. You can check out the Detroit Riverwalk, the Belle Isle Aquarium and Conservatory or the Henry Ford Museum.

"Come downtown. You’ll enjoy every little thing down here. I guarantee," an Glenn said.

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"I personally always love to show visitors the architecture," Nerbonne said.

Other people enjoying the city highlighted the sights and recent updates.

"We’re Motor City. So, you’ll see some cars," Glenn said. "We like the scooters and sightseeing."

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"They remodeled down there and there’s lot of people. It’s nice," a Detroiter said.

"Great things without driving too far," Nerbonne said.

If you want to venture a bit further away, you can hit the road and drive to Frankenmuth. You can visit the Bavarian Inn and try some shopping around the town.

"They’ve got all kinds of fun family activities as well," Nerbonne said.

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Grand Rapids offers several museums and a downtown area that make for a perfect day trip. If you make it before dark, you can see the Frederick Meijer Gardens Sculpture Park.

"Really an entire Midwest destination, not just a Michigan destination," Nerbonne said.

If skiing and riding is something you prefer, you can gather the family and head to Boyne Mountain, where you can also see the SkyBridge.

Boyne Mountain

"You could take a road trip with the family, but stay in Michigan and have a lot of fun," Nerbonne said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

