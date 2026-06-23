Springfield Township gravel mine proposal sparks community debate over health and safety

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents are raising concerns about air quality, well water, road safety, and home values as the Levy Company's 400-acre sand and gravel mine proposal moves toward a township council discussion.



Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Springfield Township gravel mine proposal divides community

A proposal to turn 400 acres of land in Springfield Township into a sand and gravel mine is sparking a heated community debate, with supporters calling the materials essential and opponents saying the risks to health, safety, and home values are too great.

The Levy Company, which has owned the land since 1980, proposed the project in early 2024. The company says it has been operating sand and gravel mines in the Springfield Township area for decades and calls sand and gravel essential materials. The Levy Company says the proposed project reflects its longstanding commitment to being a good steward to the neighborhoods where it operates, and that it will continue engaging with the community and sharing information as the project progresses.

WXYZ Gravel mine debate

Opponents have organized under the name Springfield Township Environment Protectors, or STEP. Member Stephanie Nahas said the group formed specifically in response to the proposal.

"We banded together because of the damage we feel a sand and gravel mining operation would bring to the area."

WXYZ Gravel mine proposal

Nahas summed up the group's message to the company directly.

"Go away. We don't want you. You're unwelcome here."

Nearby residents are raising concerns about environmental wellbeing, possible well water health impacts, noise levels, dust and debris affecting air quality, and harm to nearby home values. Residents are also questioning whether Ormond Road — the route to and from the site — could bear the weight of heavy trucks or whether drivers could safely navigate its curves.

Davisburg resident Steve Tackett said he struggles to understand why the proposal is being considered at all.

"It's hard to understand why it's even being considered."

WXYZ Steve Tackett

The group also objects to the route's proximity to a school. Nahas outlined the overlapping concerns.

"You got the dust. You got the noise levels and you got the potential for major accidents."

Resident Hannah Harris echoed those road safety fears.

"If any accident happened, they could go right into a house."

Kara Okonewski has lived in the area for a couple of years. She said she wishes she saw more transparency in the process and that the broader community shares that sentiment.

"This is a complicated process. There is no doubt about that. They want to feel heard by the township, and they have fears that they're not being taken seriously at meetings."

Whether the sand and gravel mine will move forward remains tabled while experts assess whether the area is compatible with the plans. The township council is scheduled to hold its next discussion on the topic Tuesday night, where a large turnout is expected.

Harris, who has called the area home for years and is expecting a baby girl, said she cannot imagine raising her child there if the mine becomes a reality.

"No. Not with the mining happening."

WXYZ Stephanie Nahas

Nahas framed what she believes is at stake for the community.

"It's going to destroy every reason why we all moved out here."

Levy released the following statement about the proposal to 7 News Detroit:

"Levy is proud to have responsibly operated sand and gravel mines in Springfield Township for more than 50 years and to have served communities across the country for more than a century. The proposed project reflects our longstanding commitment to being a good steward of the neighborhoods where we operate and to partnering with communities throughout the process. Sand and gravel are essential materials that allow us to fix our roads while supporting local jobs and reducing costs for the state and for Michigan taxpayers.

We are carefully reviewing data, conducting research and listening to feedback alongside leading environmental experts in hydrology, hydrogeology, wetlands and other disciplines to help inform a safe, environmentally responsible approach. Levy remains committed to complying with all applicable local, state and federal regulations and permitting requirements. We will continue engaging with the community and sharing information as the project progresses."

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

