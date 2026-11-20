ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ongoing construction is playing the Grinch in St. Clair Shores, pulling the plug on the sixth annual Holiday Lights Parade.

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St. Clair Shores Holiday Lights Parade canceled this year as Jefferson Avenue construction forces organizers to pull plug

Organizers say roadwork along Jefferson Avenue left them no choice but to cancel the community-led event this year.

The Holiday Lights Parade is a chance for residents to come together and celebrate the holidays. But this year, the same construction that's been causing headaches for drivers and businesses along Jefferson Avenue is now putting this community tradition on hold.

It's a holiday tradition that's been lighting up the streets of St. Clair Shores for the last six years. The parade isn't your typical Christmas parade. It's a caravan of as many as 110 cars, trucks and SUVs all decked out with Christmas lights driving through neighborhoods to spread a little holiday cheer.

The event started during COVID as a way to bring the community together.

"To have something fun to get that spirit going on," said Ameilia Hinds, the event's organizer.

But fast forward to 2026, and it's not the pandemic keeping the parade off the streets. It's the construction on Jefferson Avenue, which has forced organizers to cancel the event. I spoke with Hinds, the event's founder, about the decision.

"We have to make sure that we can stay together. Jefferson is where we start usually and that makes it difficult to do if the whole strip of Jefferson from Lebanon down is undriveable," Hinds said.

That means those vehicles — and the families who look forward to seeing them — will have to wait another year.

"It's unfortunate news to hear that the holiday parade won't be happening," said Lee Isenberg, a St. Clair Shores resident.

To be clear, the official St. Clair Shores Christmas Parade is still on. It's just the community-driven Holiday Lights Parade that's been canceled.

"The Jeep event is cancelled. The tunnel of lights lives on and will go on through the beginning of the year," said Dave Rubello, a St. Clair Shores city council member.

I spoke with Rubello about this year's Holiday Lights cancellation.

"A lot of construction going on that will sort of impede the Jeeps and the routes and so fourth so it's disappointing," Rubello said.

And while the Holiday Lights Parade won't be rolling through St. Clair Shores this year, Hinds says don't worry — they'll be back next year.

"This made us think about backup plans contingencies so we can make sure that the show will always go on," Hinds said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

