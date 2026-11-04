ST. CLAIR SHORES, MICH. (WXYZ) — A St. Clair Shores homeowner is reeling with the aftermath of a burglary for the first time in 50 years as police search for the person responsible.

The break in, which happened Friday was caught on camera. A broken window was the first sign something was wrong.

"I feel violated. I've lived in this home for 50 years," Lauri Reno said.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report in the video player below:

St. Clair Shores homeowner feels 'violated' after burglar breaks into her home of 50 years

Video shows a black BMW pull up to Reno's home near Nine Mile and Eastlawn.

From there they get out, walk up her driveway and into her backyard.

The thief was wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket and Timberland boots. They tried to open the side door before realizing it was locked. They climbed on top of the trash cans, smashed out a window and crawled inside.

"Went into my bedroom and went through my drawers and stole several trays of jewelry," Reno said.

Reno's daughter, Danielle Meade, made the discovery when she went to her mom's house to clean.

"I didn't want to think that someone broke in right away because we live in a pretty safe area," Meade said.

Reno believes her daughter missed coming face-to-face with the thief by just minutes.

"She could have easily been hurt by him," Reno said.

What they discovered inside was more than just property damage. Thousands of dollars in jewelry was gone, including pieces that are sentimental.

"It's not fair to any normal human being who has worked hard through their whole life and just to have somebody come in and break into your home and just help themselves to things that meant a lot to you," Reno said.

St. Clair Shores police say they are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Reno is hoping someone may notice the black BMW sedan or recognize the person seen breaking into her home and contact police.

"I am just hoping that somebody like yourself would help catch the man," Reno said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

