ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 77-year-old man is in police custody after shooting his 52-year-old stepson multiple times inside a Paloma Street home following an argument.

The victim called 911 from inside the home just before 9 p.m. Monday, telling dispatchers he had been shot multiple times by his stepfather after an argument.

"He's crying. Possible gunshot wound to head and stomach," a dispatcher said. "He used a revolver."

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St. Clair Shores man, 77, arrested after shooting stepson multiple times during domestic dispute

When officers arrived, they could hear additional gunfire coming from inside the home.

"One dispatch single gunshot from inside the house," a dispatcher said.

Cell phone video captured the moment the 77-year-old surrendered to police after a brief standoff.

Officers found the stepson in the basement with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently in serious condition.

Neighbor Tom Gwozdz said he came outside after seeing police tape off the area.

"I came out here and saw the police department taping of the area," Gwozdz said.

Gwozdz described the suspect as a quiet, solitary figure in the neighborhood.

"It's a very quiet neighborhood from what my wife and I knew of the gentleman, my wife said hi to him a couple times. He was a very quiet man and by himself," Gwozdz said.

Neighbor Edward Peter said the incident was troubling but acknowledged the full circumstances remain unknown.

"It's unfortunate people should just learn to love each other more, but you don't know the circumstances," Peter said.

Detectives returned to the scene Tuesday morning and spoke with neighbors as part of their investigation. St. Clair Shores police say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

Charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Clair Shores police.

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