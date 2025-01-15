St. Clair Shores man severely injured in snowmobile crash, faces long road to recovery

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A young man from St. Clair County is facing a long road to recovery after a horrifying snowmobile crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael D’Eath of Clay Township grew up around the water and loves the outdoors. But he ran into trouble Sunday night on Anchor Bay.

The D’Eath’s family

D’Eath crashed into a dock and was ejected from his snowmobile while out riding with a friend. He suffered many broken bones and a closed-head injury.

“As a mother and a father and a sister, it totally breaks your heart, rips your guts out because a loved one you love so much is hurting and we’re just gonna love him through it,” D’Eath’s mom Jennifer said.

The D’Eath’s family

D’Eath’s family says his friend, first responders and his helmet all made a difference in saving his life.

“I’m just thankful that he is OK and some real invaluable lessons can be from this as well too like always have a riding partner with you and never going farther than your lights can take you,” Michael D’Eath’s sister Kayla said.

Michael D’Eath faces many surgeries and doctors say his recovery could take up to a year and a half.

The D’Eath’s family

His sister set up a GoFundMe page to help him get through it all.

