ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Clair Shores police are warning residents about a scam in which men drive through neighborhoods offering to fix cracks in driveways, porches, and sidewalks — then take money upfront without completing any legitimate repair.

Watch Peter's story in the video player below:

St. Clair Shores police warn of driveway repair scam targeting older residents

Carol, a St. Clair Shores resident, says two men pulled up to her home and knocked on her door with an unsolicited offer.

"They just pulled up, knocked on the door, and that was it," Carol said.

Her Ring camera captured the encounter. One of the men pointed to her driveway and made his pitch.

"I came out, and the guy was standing there, and he was pointing to my driveway and said, ' Oh, we can fix that for $400,'" Carol said.

But Carol says the more the conversation continued, the more something felt off.

"There's no company name on the truck. There's nothing. And he just kind of seemed off to me," Carol said.

Carol had already received other quotes for the work and knew the offer was too good to be true. She said a legitimate repair would cost around $1,000 — far more than the $300 to $400 the men were asking.

Police say Carol is not alone. Officers have taken multiple reports of men driving through neighborhoods, identifying cracked driveways, porches, and sidewalks, then approaching homeowners with the same pitch: pay upfront, and they'll seal the cracks. Investigators say the men apply an unknown substance without completing any real repair.

Police are urging residents to pay close attention — especially if they see someone making these kinds of offers to an older neighbor. Investigators are asking anyone who spots suspected scammers in the area to call police while they are still nearby, giving officers a chance to find and speak with them.

"Please check everything out before you do anything. If you have to call someone," Carol said.

Carol trusted her instincts and kept her $400. She plans to file a report with police. Officers are hoping her experience — and the video from her Ring camera — can help others recognize the warning signs before handing over their money.

If someone shows up at your door offering to fix something, police say do not rush to say yes, do not hand over money, and if something feels off, call police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

