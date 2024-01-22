St. Germaine Catholic School in St. Clair Shores to close due to financial issues

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Germaine Catholic School in St. Clair Shores will be closing for good at the end of the school year.

More than 190 students will have find another school to go to.

Many parents of students say they won’t let the school go down without a fight.

“I think my daughter said it best, it is like a second home,” Krystal Moore said.

Moore has two kids currently at the school, and her oldest son, who's now in college, went there as well.

Moore’s daughter, Emma, is in the fifth grade and son, Jayce, is in third grade.

“Well I’m definitely going miss my friends, but I’m also going to miss the teachers there,” Emma Moore said. “We have wonderful teachers at St. Germaine… and I made my best friends from St. Germaine.”

Moore and other parents learned about plans to close St. Germaine earlier this week.

A letter went out to families from Father Joe Barron the priest presiding over the school.

“It really was a shock, it wasn’t anything conversation wise that we had prior to this letter coming out,” Moore added.

In the letter, Father Barron stated that the school was closing because of “a lack of financial resources to sustain operations.”

He went on to say for many years the school had running an operational deficit of about $150,000.

“We were blindsided,” Krystal Moore said. “We weren’t really sure how to get those answers to find out if we can save the school.”

Moore says she is willing to do whatever it takes to save St. Germaine even if it means paying more in school tuition.

“We want to be able to have our teachers be able to keep their jobs,” she said. “We want to be able to have our school continue to provide that caring community that’s been provided for 60 years that St. Germaine has been around for.”

St. Germaine school officials say they will be working with families that want to learn more about other school options within the Archdiocese of Detroit.

They added that they are committed to finishing the year strong.