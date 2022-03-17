St. Patrick's Day brings crowds, profits to area establishments

DETROIT (WXYZ) — St. Patrick's Day festivities are taking place throughout metro Detroit Thursday. Businesses are welcoming crowds they haven't seen since before the pandemic.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been out enjoying St. Patrick's Day or any other holiday, especially because of COVID, but McShane’s has made us feel comfortable," patron Silda Pushani told 7 Action News.

"We’ve been having a great time so far," she added.

Her friend Julia Pisarski said,“Amazing day today. Nothing but good things.”

McShane's Irish Pub manager James Castonguay said, “It’s great to have the community all come together. It’s also the tradition of Irish heritage.”

“I think we’re doing $20,000 days. It’s fantastic. It’s great for all the local businesses around here," he explained.

Kathleen Finley is the president of Gaelic League Irish American Club.

“St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. A holy day," she said.

Finley said the club had to close for about two years like other small businesses and organizations. So, they had to tighten up their budget.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community and our members. We’ve been open for the last six months to a year, but it’s been a soft opening like every other small business. So we’re very happy. We’re happy the Gaelic League is up and running," she said.

Anyone who plans to drink is advised to plan ahead to catch a ride or have a designated driver.