State lifts driver's license suspensions for more than 150K Michiganders

Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 18, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday that the department lifted driver's license suspensions of more than 150,000 Michiganders.

Last month, a law went into effect that would allow suspensions lifted for those who failed to pay tickets or court fines, or failed to appear in court.

According to the state department, there were 12,000 suspensions lifted in October. Residents who are eligible for a driver's license may still need to pay a reinstatement fee or renew or reapply for a license.

Also, the state canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 Michiganders, however many had additional infractions that were not impacted by the change and their licenses remain suspended.

“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” Benson said in a statement. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”

The state said that letters are being sent to impacted drivers this week and copies will also be posted online.

People can go to Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate to learn more information.

