State Rep. Donavan McKinney announces bid to unseat Rep. Shri Thanedar

Detroit Democratic State Rep. Donavan McKinney announced he is entering the race for Michigan's 13th Congressional District, looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar.

“I’m not running for Congress because I’m a millionaire or a billionaire. I’m running because I’m not. I’m running because our community deserves to have someone fighting back against the Trump-Musk administration who knows our struggles of housing insecurity, of wages that haven’t kept up with the cost of living, of environmental racism, and more — someone who has lived those struggles, and will fight for us with the urgency that this moment demands,” McKinney said in a statement announcing his campaign. “I’m running for Congress so that you will never have to wonder if your Congressman is fighting for you in Washington. You know I will be — and I will always answer the phone for our community, for our kids, for all of us.”

He's the latest person to announce a run against Thanedar. Democrat Adam Hollier also announced a campaign earlier this month.

McKinney represents the 11th district, which is the district in the State of Michigan, with a median income of less than $20,000.

In the announcement, he touted several endorsements from local leaders, including several state representatives.

The 13th Congressional District includes parts of Detroit, Downriver communities, the Grosse Pointes and Highland Park and Hamtramck.

It's a primarily Democratic district Thanedar was elected in 2022 with 71% of the vote and was reelected last year with more than 68% of the vote. The winner of the Democratic primary will likely win the general election.

