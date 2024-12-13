Stellantis announces home repair grants, some residents leery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several million dollars is on the way to a Detroit neighborhood for home repair grants. Big Three automaker Stellantis announced a "no strings attached" grant for residents living near the Detroit Assembly Complex on Mack Avenue.

However, environmental concerns still linger for some who stand to benefit.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's still PR (public relations). That's all it's about," Robert Shobe, a resident on Beniteau Street, told 7 News Detroit. "So (the company) can say we've done something, but you're not fixing the major problem."

7 News Detroit first interviewed Shobe in 2022. He and other residents discussed damage to their foundations they say was caused by vibrations during the plant's construction.

They also discussed concerns of noise and air pollution.

"You still have people going to the hospital for asthma and different things like that," Shobe said.

In response, Stellantis directed 7 News Detroit to this quarter's air quality report found online.

In a statement, the company wrote the following:

"There have been numerous air quality testing events by various federal, state and local governmental agencies, all of which have concluded that the air quality meets all health-based screening standards and is well below the levels that are considered harmful according to applicable federal standards and michigan air toxics screening levels. Further, ambient air data collected quarterly at the on-site monitoring station continues to demonstrate that the air in the neighborhood is consistent with other areas of the city."

After listening to feedback from residents, Stellantis said it's offering home repair grants for the third time.

But Shobe said he's on the fence about accepting the money.

"I think it's great because, ya know, from the every beginning, I told 'em it wasn't enough money. I didn't take it the first time or the second time. I guess they're whipping me into shape because I'm considering taking it this time even though I don't think it's something anybody should be a part of because anytime somebody is trying to pay me to abuse me or misuse me, I have an issue with it," he explained.

Stellantis granted $1.8 million in 2020 and 2021 for home repairs to people living around the plant. This time, there's an additional $3.3 million.

Stellantis declined an interview and deferred to the city of Detroit for comment on the grant program.

"We've heard from the community time and time again that home repair is the no. 1 issue, priority and so Stellantis approached the housing department and we said we would love to run a phase three of this program," said Rico Razo, the city's chief of Home Repair and Neighborhood Services.

He said about 130 residents are eligible to apply.

"So, it'll be similar to the first two phases, really focusing on critical home repairs. So, your roof replacement, windows, HVAC, plumbing, those type of home repairs," Razo said.

The city said applications will be accepted starting in late January to March 3, 2025. Grant recipients will be selected in the summer and repairs will start in August.