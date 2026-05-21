Stellantis celebrates American spirit with massive wrap on North American headquarters

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a way to celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary ahead of July 4th, automaker Stellantis is displaying a massive new wrap, featuring the American flag on the front of its North American Headquarters.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Stellantis celebrates American spirit with massive wrap on North American HQ

Covering 15,000 square feet and 10 floors at Stellantis North American Headquarters, there’s a one-of-a-kind display of pride in our country.

Proudly placed on the front of the building and seen by nearly 150,000 drivers along I-75 each day, this America 250 wrap is impressive in so many ways.

WXYZ Wrap being installed

I visited campus to talk with Randy Ortiz, VP of marketing and creative services, to ask about the message being sent to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

“We wanted to create something that really celebrated the Americana and patriotism of our brands. We have four of the most iconic American brands with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM trucks," said Ortiz.

Ortiz says months in the making, Stellantis wanted to truly capture the heart of the American spirit, showcasing patriotism through people and, of course, American vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler, and other top models.

Ortiz is pointing to part of his company’s proud roots, including helping our nation to emerge victorious in WWII.

“Founded out of the need to help win the war in WWII. We take a lot of pride in what that brand represents," he said.

WXYZ Stellantis wrap

On the campus where thousands of company employees also see this giant image of support for USA, those who worked tirelessly on the project say it's meant to convey the ideals and principles upon which our country was built.

Among them, hard work, a sense of independence, and pride in a job well done.

“Chrysler and Dodge have been around for over 100 years. It’s the 85th anniversary of the Jeep brand," said Ortiz.

Ortiz tells me Stellantis is the official automotive partner of America 250.

WXYZ Randy Ortiz

I wanted to know what people in our community also felt when seeing the newly displayed wrap in all its glory. While the image is certainly hard to miss, people I talked to focused on the deeper significance of such an artwork, beyond this carefully applied, elaborate wrap.

"Oh yeah, I've seen that. So ... it's definitely good on them to put it right there, right in front of them," said driver Jack Heimendinger.

While many are still beginning to notice what amounts to an enormous statement celebrating America 250, Ortiz believes it won’t be long before it leads to more buzz.

And while what you see now is the finished product, he hopes people will also take time to reflect on the shared values between Stellantis and America that have resulted in a long-standing bond.

“We see this line up there: "America made us." What we’re saying is that America, our customers, our employees here at the building, they are what make these brands special," he said.

Stellantis tells me this wrap is expected to be up for at least 6 months.