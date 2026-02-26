Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stellantis UAW workers won't get profit-sharing checks for 2025

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that workers were walking out of plants in protest of not getting profit-sharing checks.

United Auto Workers members with Stellantis will not get a profit-sharing check in 2026, the company said on Thursday.

The announcement comes shortly after Stellantis, which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, posted its 2025 financial results, showing a net loss between $26 billion and $30 billion "in charges primarily related to a profound strategic shift to meet customer preferences, and reflect shifts in regulatory frameworks."

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, a Stellantis spokesperson said that the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the collective bargaining agreement with the UAW.

"As the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, there will be no profit sharing paid to UAW-represented employees for 2025," the statement reads.

The automaker said that it expects 2026 and its expanding product wave to bring profitable growth in North America, including the Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Charger SIXPACK, as well as the addition of the Ram 1500 HEMI and Express.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

