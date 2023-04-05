Stellantis unveils all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup

Stellantis unveiled the all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV pickup truck on Wednesday at the New York Auto Show.

The truck is the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram and will come in two options – a 168-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a range up to 350 miles and an option 229 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles.

According to Stellantis, the truck is capable of towing up to 14,000 pounds with a payload of up to 2,700 pounds and adds up to 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes with an 800-volt DC fast charger.

“The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry’s best electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload and charge time.”

Stellantis said that the REV will have a 0-60 mph time from 4.4 seconds with 654 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque.

This is the latest in electric truck lineups coming out of the Big 3, after the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup.

Inside the truck, Stellantis said the Ram 1500 EV will be the most technologically-advanced Ram ever with either a 12-inch or 14.5-inch touchscreen display with the Uconnect 5 system.